Uber driver killed in South LA hit-and-run; suspects flee

Hit & run crash in South LA. One person killed another in critical condition. Police say 2 suspects fled on foot leaving car behind @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/MrWYCXJyFR — Darsha Philips (@abc7darsha) January 14, 2017

An Uber driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles early Saturday, and police were looking for the suspects believed to have bailed on foot.Police said a vehicle crashed into a parked car near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m.Emergency crews arrived on scene and found two women trapped in one of the vehicles, which had an Uber and Lyft sticker on its windshield. The Jaws of Life were used to free the victims.The passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the unidentified driver, who police confirmed worked for Uber, was pronounced dead at the scene.Witnesses said two suspects got out of the other vehicle and ran away from the scene after the crash.Police were investigating the suspect car and the scene. The cause of the crash was not yet known.