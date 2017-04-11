  • BREAKING NEWS San Bernardino officials provide update on school shooting - WATCH LIVE
United Airlines slammed on Twitter for overbooked flight incident

A United Airlines counter is seen at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

After viral videos of a bloodied passenger being dragged off an overbooked United Express flight by aviation security fueled criticism of the airline, Twitter users poked fun at the airline's tactics.

Since the incident, people have been coming up with some new ideas for United Airlines slogans and sharing them with the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.
