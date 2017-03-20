Victorville man beats, robs teen with developmental disabilities, deputies say

A Victorville man attacked and robbed a teen who has developmental disabilities on Friday, according to authorities.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said 23-year-old Shanon Djon Hill Jr. attacked the 19-year-old victim in the 13600 block of Hamlet Court.Deputies said Hill hit the victim in the face with an object then stole his cell phone and basketball.The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.Deputies said Hill, who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 158 pounds.Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.