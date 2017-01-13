  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

VIDEO: Angry customer drives SUV into T-Mobile store in Florida
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police said an angry customer drove an SUV into a T-Mobile store in Palm Springs, Florida.

By ABC7.com staff
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (KABC) --
Police said an angry customer drove her SUV into a T-Mobile store after a dispute over an iPhone on Thursday. The incident was all caught on video.

Witnesses told ABC affiliate WPBF in Palm Springs, Florida, that the woman jumped the sidewalk, drove into the store and got out of the SUV and began smashing things with a broken window frame.

Authorities said the woman was upset that she had to pay to have her cracked iPhone screen replaced when she claimed to have phone insurance.


Officials said one employee suffered an injury after the SUV knocked over a display case onto the employee's leg. The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who WPBF identified as Shinobia Wright, caused $30,000 worth of damage to the store, according to police.

Authorities said Wright faced a slew of charges.
Related Topics:
newst-mobilecar into buildingcar crashcaught on cameraFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Backlash After City Calls MLK Day 'Great Americans Day'
Granada Hills residents protest proposed 440-unit apartment complex
5 accused of helping suspect after LASD sergeant's slaying
OC woman arrested for allegedly selling sick puppies to customers
More News
Top Stories
Dad of Anaheim motel kidnap victim pleads for public's help
What happens to Covered California if Obamacare repealed?
Lucasfilm says no plans to digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
5 accused of helping suspect after LASD sergeant's slaying
Granada Hills residents protest proposed 440-unit apartment complex
City faces backlash after referring to MLK Day as 'Great Americans Day'
LA Police Academy Cafe reopens after 2 years
Show More
Laurel Canyon closure affecting area businesses
Rams coach McVay 'encouraged and excited' about Goff
LAX water main break disrupts Terminal 5
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Pomona
T-Boz to host charity concert in fight against sickle cell anemia
More News
Top Video
Dad of Anaheim motel kidnap victim pleads for public's help
5 accused of helping suspect after LASD sergeant's slaying
LA Police Academy Cafe reopens after 2 years
Granada Hills residents protest proposed 440-unit apartment complex
More Video