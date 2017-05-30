NEWS

VIDEO: Eyewitness captured drone footage of extremely rare whale species off CA coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Mark Girardeau was aboard the Monterey Bay Whale Watch Saturday when he caught this unexpected moment with his drone. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KABC) --
An eyewitness caught drone footage of an extremely rare whale species in Monterey Bay.

Mark Girardeau was aboard the Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour Saturday when he caught this unexpected sight with his drone: A pod of Baird's beaked whales.


According to the American Cetacean Society, Baird's beaked whales are the largest of all beaked whales and could potentially reach a maximum length of about 42 feet.

Experts say the species tends to avoid ships, making this moment even more rare.

Girardeau said they can dive to depths over 5,000 feet and stay underwater for more than an hour which makes them almost impossible to track by whale watchers. He says says this is likely the first drone footage of them ever.

Baird's beaked whales are apparently only found in the North Pacific.

Researchers say their range is from Japan to the Southern California/Baja area northward to the Bering Sea.
Related Topics:
newswhalewhale watchinganimalanimal newsbay areaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Gunman at Orlando airport in police custody
Mom throws kids from burning apartment, saves lives
OC teacher arrested on suspicion of distributing child porn
LA County OKs $3.3M in 2015 deputy-involved shooting suit
More News
Top Stories
LA County OKs $3.3M in 2015 deputy-involved shooting suit
Doctors seeing more cases of 'smartphone thumb'
Potential deal would send Olympics to Paris in 2024, LA in 2028, report says
Palmdale mom guilty of killing 2-year-old son
Arrest made in 2011 murders of 2 women found on LA freeways
OC teacher arrested on suspicion of distributing child porn
Actress Keri Russell earns star on Walk of Fame
Show More
Tips to keep your child safe while swimming this summer
SoCal law enforcement warned of new gang threat targeting officers
2 Chino Hills soccer coaches killed in violent crash
Teen murder suspect arrested in Torrance home invasion
Michael Flynn to give documents to Senate intel panel
More News
Top Video
Doctors seeing more cases of 'smartphone thumb'
Palmdale mom guilty of killing 2-year-old son
Michael Flynn to give documents to Senate intel panel
Actress Keri Russell earns star on Walk of Fame
More Video