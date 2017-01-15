NEWS

VIDEO: Good Samaritans jump into action after crash on 5 Freeway
A group of good Samaritans jumped into action after a van ended on its side on the 5 Freeway in Griffith Park.

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES --
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the northbound lanes between Colorado and Los Feliz boulevards, according to officials from the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear what caused the crash but a white van ended up overturning. That's when a group of people came together and flipped the van.


Officials said one person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The CHP temporarily closed all but one lane of the northbound 5 Freeway.
