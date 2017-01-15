GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES --A group of good Samaritans jumped into action after a van ended on its side on the 5 Freeway in Griffith Park.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the northbound lanes between Colorado and Los Feliz boulevards, according to officials from the California Highway Patrol.
It was unclear what caused the crash but a white van ended up overturning. That's when a group of people came together and flipped the van.
Ohhh my god !! I-5 NORTH FREEWAY !!???I really hope everyone is okay pic.twitter.com/XqeLMIq7Tr— Aonee (@Wiggonapig) January 16, 2017
Officials said one person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The CHP temporarily closed all but one lane of the northbound 5 Freeway.