Ohhh my god !! I-5 NORTH FREEWAY !!???I really hope everyone is okay pic.twitter.com/XqeLMIq7Tr — Aonee (@Wiggonapig) January 16, 2017

A group of good Samaritans jumped into action after a van ended on its side on the 5 Freeway in Griffith Park.The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the northbound lanes between Colorado and Los Feliz boulevards, according to officials from the California Highway Patrol.It was unclear what caused the crash but a white van ended up overturning. That's when a group of people came together and flipped the van.Officials said one person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.The CHP temporarily closed all but one lane of the northbound 5 Freeway.