Whittier police officer killed; 2nd officer, suspect injured

A Whittier police officer was killed Monday morning in a confrontation that left a second officer injured, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. (KABC)

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A Whittier police officer was killed Monday morning in a confrontation that left a second officer injured, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The Whittier officers were responding to a report of a traffic collision before an officer-involved shooting occurred, said Lt. John Corina from the sheriff's department.

The suspect, who was driving a stolen vehicle, was involved in an accident, and when officers arrived, Corina said the suspect opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun. At least one of the officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating the incident, which happened near Mar Vista Street and Colima Road shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Both officers and the suspect were rushed to area hospitals, where one officer was declared dead. The second officer was in stable condition.

A Whittier police officer was killed Monday morning in a confrontation that left a second officer injured, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.


The suspect, described as a "gang member type," was also in stable condition at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
