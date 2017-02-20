NEWS

Slain Whittier officer honored with procession

The Whittier police officer who was killed in the line of duty was honored by fellow law enforcement officials in a procession on Monday.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The officer's body was escorted via motorcade from UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange to the Orange County Coroner's Office in Santa Ana.

The officer's body was escorted via motorcade from UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange to the Orange County Coroner's Office in Santa Ana.

A long line of law enforcement officials saluted the officer's flag-draped body as it was wheeled into the coroner's office.

The officer's identity was not immediately released.

The officer was killed and another was wounded in a shooting while they were responding to a report of a traffic accident near Mar Vista Street and Colima Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

MORE: Whittier police officer killed; 2nd officer, suspect injured

The Whittier Police Department has about 125 sworn officers who police Whittier and Santa Fe Springs in southeastern Los Angeles County.
