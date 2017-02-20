Slain Whittier officer honored with procession

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --The Whittier police officer who was killed in the line of duty during a shootout on Monday was honored by fellow law enforcement officials in a procession.
The officer's body was escorted via motorcade from UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange to the Orange County Coroner's Office in Santa Ana.
A long line of law enforcement officials saluted the officer's flag-draped body as it was wheeled into the coroner's office.
The officer's identity was not immediately released.
The officer was killed and another was wounded in a shooting while they were responding to a report of a traffic accident near Mar Vista Street and Colima Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The Whittier Police Department has about 125 sworn officers who police Whittier and Santa Fe Springs in southeastern Los Angeles County.