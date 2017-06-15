NEWS

Wife of murdered Woodland Hills hairdresser arrested

Fabio Sementilli, right, seen in an undated photo, was stabbed to death outside his Woodland Hills home on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The wife of a popular hair stylist who was fatally stabbed at his home in Woodland Hills has been arrested.

Monica Sementilli, 45, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of murder. She is being held without bail.

Police are releasing few details about her arrest, including discussing to what extent it may have been in connection with her husband's death. A press conference has been scheduled for Friday.

Fabio Sementilli, 49, was found stabbed and beaten on the patio of his home on Queen Victoria Road on Jan. 23.

Sementilli, had worked for decades as a trendsetting hair stylist and served as vice president of education for the beauty products giant Coty Inc.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsarrestmurderhomicideWoodland HillsLos AngelesSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof
South LA suspect takes shots at officers
Inside the congressional shooting suspect's life in Virginia
Wife of alleged Virginia shooter: 'I can't believe he did this'
More News
Top Stories
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof
South LA suspect takes shots at officers
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display at LA City Hall
Dr. Dre donates $10M to Compton High
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
Trial begins for man accused of murdering Fox exec in 2012
Armie Hammer plays Lightning's nemesis in 'Cars 3'
Show More
LAPD promotes its 1st female Asian-American supervisor pilot
Deadlocked jury in Bill Cosby trial struggles to end impasse
Bee swarm invades Huntington Beach home
VIDEO: Passenger hangs from car on NJ expressway
5 SoCal beaches placed on worst beaches list
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos