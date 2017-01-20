You need Flash to watch this video.

Lyvette Crespo, 45, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, to ninety days in jail, 5 years of probation and 500 hours of community service for fatally shooting her husband, former Bell Gardens Mayor Daniel Crespo. (KABC)