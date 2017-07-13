NEWS

Violent South LA hit-run crash caught on video; woman on life support

A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles. The frightening incident was captured by a surveillance camera. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles. The frightening incident was captured by a surveillance camera.

Last Friday around 10:45 p.m., Ingrid Argueta was crossing westbound 79th Street outside of the crosswalk when she was mowed down by a car traveling northbound on Denker Avenue.

Family members said she had just celebrated her birthday when the crash happened.

She was taken to a local hospital and placed on life support, her family said. She was treated for cranial bleeding, a laceration to the back of her head, abrasions to her arm and possible fractured legs, authorities said.

"She had severe damage on the brain and like I said this morning there's nothing they can do. That's it. We have until tomorrow to disconnect the life support," father Roy Argueta said.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance footage of the violent collision.

The driver of that car did not stop to render aid, police said.

Family members said Argueta has a 6-year-old daughter. Argueta had been visiting family in South L.A.

"She was celebrating her birthday. She came to visit us and this happened across the street," aunt Hilda Argueta said.

Argueta had also recently gone back to school to earn a teaching credential. Her father said he was very proud of her and that she would wake up early in the morning to take her daughter to school, go to work and head to class after work.

Her family is urging the public to help and hopes the driver comes forward.

"It's not right. It's not right. It just happened like that. He could have stopped. He didn't," Roy Argueta said.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone who can provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, police said.

A vigil was held for her at the scene of the crash Thursday evening.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Investigator K. Yount at (323) 421-2500 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
