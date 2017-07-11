NEWS

Woman arrested for falsely reporting LA carjacking, triggering Amber Alert

An Amber Alert that resulted in a search for a teen who was never actually abducted according to police is shown in a photo. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC)
Authorities said an Amber Alert that was issued for a 16-year-old boy resulted from a false report by a woman who had loaned her car to another woman.

Charlene Gaston told authorities she was carjacked at 47th and Figueroa streets on Thursday and that her stepson, Eric Coleman, was in the backseat at the time of the carjacking.

Authorities identified Kandice Johnson, 31, as the suspect and she was found and arrested on Friday in San Bernardino.

During the investigation, authorities learned Gaston had actually loaned the car to Johnson for several days and for an unknown reason Johnson had refused to give it back.

Authorities also learned Johnson never carjacked Gaston, and Coleman was never actually in the backseat.

Although the motive for Gaston creating the false reports is unclear, authorities believe she wanted to create a scene that would result in a swift police response.

Gaston was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of filing a false police report.

Anyone with more information was urged to call 77th Division Detectives at (323) 786-5420. They may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
