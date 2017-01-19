A North Hills woman was shot to death in front of a cafe in San Bernardino Thursday.Authorities said around 9:24 p.m., authorities responded to a shooting in front of Gaby's Cafe in the 1600 block of N. Mt. Vernon Avenue.When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 41-year-old Carmen Gutierrez Rodriguez, on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed CPR on her until she was taken to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her wounds.It was unclear what led to the shooting or if she was targeted. There was no information on a suspect or suspects.Anyone with more information was urged to call Detective Bonshire at (909) 384-5623 or Sgt. Kokesh at (909) 384-5615.