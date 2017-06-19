Zika-carrying mosquitoes found in Long Beach

The type of mosquito that can carry and transmit Zika, dengue and other viruses has been detected in Long Beach for the first time ever, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.City officials have issued a warning for residents of the area to "take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites," according to Mayor Robert Garcia.Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were found in North Long Beach, where officials said they are actively working to control the infestation through traps and aggressive targeting of problem areas."Our goal is to control this mosquito population," said Dr. Anissa Davis, City Health Officer. "We are doing everything to ensure this mosquito does not become established or thrive in our communities."Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, but can also be transmitted through sexual contact and from a pregnant mother to her baby.Aedes aegypti is a small, aggressive, black-and-white mosquito that bites during the daytime.The mosquito can lay eggs just above the water line on the sides of small containers and vessels that hold water.There are currently no cases of local transmission of Zika in California.City officials are urging residents to report unusual numbers of mosquitoes, or day-biting mosquitoes, to the city's Zika hotline at 562-570-7907.