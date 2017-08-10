A suspect was found dead in a sprawling mansion in Pacific Palisades on Thursday morning after an hourslong standoff and a shootout with a SWAT team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.It was not immediately clear if the deceased man died from police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound, the LAPD said.The standoff took place at a two-story, multimillion-dollar home in the 1600 block of Alta Mura Road. At least 50 rounds of tear gas were also fired into the residence.The incident began shortly after midnight as an altercation between a couple who have been involved in an intermittent relationship with each other, police said. The woman called authorities and said her boyfriend had tried to shoot her.The woman was safe after she ran out of the 9,000-square-foot home, the LAPD said. The suspect, whom investigators believe had been drinking heavily, remained barricaded inside.Police were initially in contact with the man, but he stopped communicating with them shortly before 6 a.m., authorities said.At least three LAPD armored vehicles and a remote-controlled robot were seen on the lush hilltop property as the standoff continued for more than 10 hours.Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced that the suspect was discovered dead from a gunshot wound in a second-floor room in the home.