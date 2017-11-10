Dozens of bulldogs were found in filthy, hoarder-like conditions at a home in Westminster, and many of the dogs are in dire need of medical care.The French and English bulldogs rescued from the home of a suspected breeder Monday night are now in the care of Westminster Adoption Group and Services.Cortney Dorney said she was told about 25 dogs were going to need help after the incident, but it turned out to be 78 of them, many suffering from a number of ailments."Covered in mange, ear infections, surgical incisions that were infected. Their pads on the bottom of their feet were all burned to the skin, most likely from urine," she added. "All of the males: the testicles are all burned from just laying and having that skin."Dorney described the hoarder-like conditions the dogs appeared to be living in. Many of them were still giving off the smell of urine and feces."I did look into the garage. There were multiple wire crates stacked on top of each other," she said.The organization said it needs the public's support. They're looking for donations to continue caring for the dogs, and they said they hope to soon find them new homes.They're waiting to have full ownership of the bulldogs before they're ready for adoption.To donate to WAGS, visit