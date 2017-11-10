PETS & ANIMALS

78 bulldogs in need of care after being rescued from filthy Westminster home

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of bulldogs were found in filthy, hoarder-like conditions at a home in Westminster, and many of the dogs are in dire need of medical care. (KABC)

By
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Dozens of bulldogs were found in filthy, hoarder-like conditions at a home in Westminster, and many of the dogs are in dire need of medical care.

The French and English bulldogs rescued from the home of a suspected breeder Monday night are now in the care of Westminster Adoption Group and Services.

Cortney Dorney said she was told about 25 dogs were going to need help after the incident, but it turned out to be 78 of them, many suffering from a number of ailments.

"Covered in mange, ear infections, surgical incisions that were infected. Their pads on the bottom of their feet were all burned to the skin, most likely from urine," she added. "All of the males: the testicles are all burned from just laying and having that skin."

Dorney described the hoarder-like conditions the dogs appeared to be living in. Many of them were still giving off the smell of urine and feces.

"I did look into the garage. There were multiple wire crates stacked on top of each other," she said.

The organization said it needs the public's support. They're looking for donations to continue caring for the dogs, and they said they hope to soon find them new homes.

They're waiting to have full ownership of the bulldogs before they're ready for adoption.

To donate to WAGS, visit https://www.paypal.me/wagspetadoption.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsanimal crueltyanimal rescueWestminsterOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
April the giraffe might be pregnant again
SoCal-based Guide Dogs of America looking for 'puppy raisers'
Lizard on the loose in Riverside reunited with owner
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Are there more Southern California police chases lately?
Massive melee at Cajon High School in IE under investigation
Palmdale abuse case: Mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ
LASD joins partnership to help crack down on online sex trade
Corona police ask residents to claim property after arrest of serial burglar
Man who jumped from overpass after OC chase is rape suspect, LASD says
'Wheel of Fortune' celebrates 35th year on air
Palm Springs City Council becomes all-LGBT team
Show More
Santa Ana SWAT trains for active-shooter situation
Driver taken into custody in NoHo after fleeing from police
'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84
5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Popular Santa's Village opens for the holiday season
More News
Top Video
Are there more Southern California police chases lately?
LASD joins partnership to help crack down on online sex trade
Palmdale abuse case: Mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ
Corona police ask residents to claim property after arrest of serial burglar
More Video