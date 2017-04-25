PETS

Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals

A Torrance organization is training dogs with disabilities to work as therapy animals for people with disabilities.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Most of the special needs adults at Advantage Day Program have never been around animals. But almost instantly activities director Cherisse Anel knew the animals at Dharma Rescue would be a good fit.

Most of the dogs at Dharma Rescue are partially paralyzed because they were abused or injured and discarded by their previous owners

Now, they're being trained as therapy animals.

The dogs spend time at hospitals and schools for children with disabilities

At Advantage Day, the adults are energized when the dogs come around.

"They light up or they look forward to coming," Anel said. "These are adults who've lived with disabilities their whole life. And they're used to being treated as just adults with disabilities."

Without even knowing it these happy pups communicate a message and fulfill a purpose

"Here they get to see animals that are disabled and they are living happy lives," said Audrey McCabe with Dharma Rescue.

All dogs at Dharma Rescue are available for adoption. The founders hope these dogs will continue to teach people how to love respect and overcome life's obstacles.
pets disability disability issues animal rescue animals service animal therapy Torrance
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
