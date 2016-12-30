Top 7 funny, adorable animal stories of 2016

Boots the cat dug himself a mini igloo after a blizzard dropped over a foot of snow in Colorado.

It's been another year filled with animal stories, from a family of bears taking a dip in Lake Tahoe to baby bald eagles. Take a look back at our top seven stories of 2016.Da Mao the panda enjoyed playtime by knocking the head off a snowman after the Toronto Zoo had its first snowfall.The panda is part of a serious breeding program, and he's been paired up with a female in the hopes the two will create a baby.In July, National Park Service researchers found two litters of mountain lion kittens in the Santa Susana Mountains.Researches even captured video of the kittens meowing and being curious in their dens.The kittens were then ear tagged so researchers could continue to track them. The tiny cats are the 10th and 11th litters of kittens marked by the NPS at a den site.A cat named Boots had an adorable way to stay warm after a blizzard in Colorado - he built a mini igloo.Boots' owner, photojournalist Adam Stevens, recorded footage of his pal digging the igloo. The blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow across the state.A species of tropical frog, known as coqui, invaded Southern California in March, causing quite a disturbance for residents in Beverly Hills.The frogs are native to Puerto Rico. They emit a squeaking sound that is part of their mating ritual, according to researchers.Scientists believe the tiny frogs made their way to the Southland because of their size. A 1-day-old coqui frog is smaller than the size of an adult fingernail, which means they could easily hide in plants.A man was reunited with his 1-year-old German shepherd named Luna in March, more than a month after she fell overboard into the ocean.The man, Nick Howarth, presumed his beloved pet was dead, but she was eventually spotted on San Clemente Island, a Navy-owned training base near San Diego.Staff arriving for work on the island spotted something unusual and that's when Luna was rescued. Howarth was contacted and soon reunited with his best friend. She even got a special dog tag from the Navy.A mother bald eagle hatched two eaglets at the National Arboretum in Washington D.C. earlier this year.The proud eagle parents, named Mr. President and The First Lady, fed both newborns hours after they hatched. A livestream was also launched of the eagle family and it had been viewed millions of times.The public also voted on naming the eaglets, with the names Freedom and Liberty winning.Three bears frolicked in the waters of Lake Tahoe in August, when temperatures were getting pretty warm.The incident was captured on video as many people were out enjoying the warm weather. Beachgoers and kayakers kept a safe distance from the trio of bears as they enjoyed their short dip.The bear family eventually went back to the woods.