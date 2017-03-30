PETS

Trabuco Canyon residents on alert about prowling mountain lion

A mountain lion is seen roaming in the Trabuco Canyon area in video captured by Mark Girardeau. (Mark Girardeau/ orangecountyoutdoors.com)

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
Trabuco Canyon residents are on alert about the safety of their pets due to a mountain lion on the prowl.

Mark Girardeau, creator of OrangeCountyOutdoors.com, captured video of a big cat roaming around the area.

He said neighbors have asked him about installing cameras, because they're concerned about their safety and the safety of their animals with the mountain lion on the prowl.

Recently, a mountain lion killed eight pygmy goats by the Trabuco Trailblazers 4-H Club near Lake Forest.

Club officials said they tried to secure the club's pens against predators, but weak spots were identified after the attack. They said the defects were repaired, and when the same mountain lion returned the next night, the animal was not able to get inside.

The club said the best way to keep pets and other animals safe is to use specially designed enclosures to protect them from mountain lions. Gaps or holes in enclosures can create opportunities for mountain lions to attack.
