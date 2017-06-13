  • BREAKING NEWS AG Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee - WATCH LIVE
PETS

VIDEO: Police officer rescues dog from Lake Michigan after multi-vehicle crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A dog fell into Lake Michigan Tuesday morning and struggled to get back up onto land. Luckily, a Chicago police officer got there just in time. (WLS)

Roz Varon
CHICAGO --
A dog fell into Lake Michigan Tuesday morning and struggled to get back up onto land. Luckily, a Chicago police officer got there just in time.

WLS-TV's Chopper 7HD was over a crash involving four vehicles in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood when the crew spotted an animal near the lakefront around 7:10 a.m.

Police had responded to the chain-reaction crash around 6:30 a.m. A Toyota Camry swerved in front of a GMC Terrain, which hit a Chevy Malibu, which hit a Dodge Durango. A person who jumped out of the Toyota and ran from the scene was detained, police said. The people inside the Terrain and Malibu were transported to Northwest Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown, police said.

Police believe the dog ran out of one of the vehicles and toward the lake. When the helicopter crew noticed the animal, he was lapping at the water, leaning over the concrete. When the dog leaned a little too far, he fell into the lake. He started to paddle, but couldn't manage to get his paws back onto the concrete.

Probationary Police Officer Juan Farris, one of the officers who had responded to the crash, ran over, got down on the ground and pulled the dog out of the water.

"He just kept running back and forth, was pretty excited," said Farris, who graduated from the police academy six weeks ago. "Kept trying to get water out of the lake and fell into the lake. I heard the splash. Once I heard, I turned over, I saw him swimming, just went over there and grabbed him. I was hoping he didn't get too far because it would've been quite the battle if I had to jump in."

Once the dog was safe, Farris, Field Training Officer Daniel Guzman and other officers tried to wrangle him so he wouldn't run into traffic. Farris patiently approached the dog, allowing other officers to get a leash on him. When the dog wouldn't jump over the barrier wall, Farris coaxed the animal with water and easily put him in the squad car, safe and sound.

"This is actually my first dog rescue that I've been in. We have taken some dogs to the animal control that are loose, but not one that we've actually had to rescue out of the water. As I witnessed this, I was just hoping that Farris wouldn't fall in," Guzman said.

Farris and Guzman brought the dog to the 18th District. They described him as a good dog, a cooperative dog, who didn't have a collar or chip. Police are trying to locate the owner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsdoganimal rescuelake michigancrashIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Couple pleads guilty to hoarding 170 Yorkies in San Diego County
UPS driver takes selfie with friendly dogs
Rhea the parrot loves to explore
La Crescenta family says pet poodle killed by mountain lion
More Pets
Top Stories
Business owner kills 2 robbers, wounds 1 in Downey shootout
Jeff Sessions denies 'false and scurrilous allegations'
VIDEO: Motorist drives wrong way on Chino Hills freeway
Vigil honors firefighter killed in DTLA ladder accident
Uber CEO steps aside as report on company culture released
Hit-and-run driver slams into 4 parked vehicles in Hollywood
Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat
Show More
UCLA campus sexual battery suspect sought
North Korea releases American serving 15-year prison term
Warriors issue statement on possible White House visit
Could french fries be killing you? Researchers say yes
Couple pleads guilty to hoarding 170 Yorkies in San Diego County
More News
Top Video
Business owner kills 2 robbers, wounds 1 in Downey shootout
VIDEO: Motorist drives wrong way on Chino Hills freeway
Vigil honors firefighter killed in DTLA ladder accident
Could french fries be killing you? Researchers say yes
More Video