Three home-invasion suspects were killed in an apparent break-in on the Far South Side of Chicago, and police are investigating it as a case of self-defense.The shooting happened in the 10200 block of South Ewing Avenue in the East Side neighborhood after 5:30 p.m., police said.A 24 year-old man, 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old woman allegedly broke into the home through the basement, police said.A man in his 30s, who lives in the home with his family and has a valid firearm owners' identification card, saw the burglars and shot them all dead, police said. He then apparently locked himself in a room while he called police."I passed by and I had seen all the police in front of his house, so I went and parked my truck down the block and I walked over here with my girlfriend, and I told her I know something is bad because they're all in front of his house," said Havi Real, a friend of the homeowner.Authorities have not released the identities of the three people killed.The homeowner was taken into police custody after the shooting. Police said they are not anticipating any charges against the homeowner.