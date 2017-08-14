Chicago homeowner fatally shoots 3 home invaders, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were killed in a South Side home invasion and police are investigating it as a case of self-defense. (WLS)

By Diane Pathieu
CHICAGO --
Three home-invasion suspects were killed in an apparent break-in on the Far South Side of Chicago, and police are investigating it as a case of self-defense.

The shooting happened in the 10200 block of South Ewing Avenue in the East Side neighborhood after 5:30 p.m., police said.

A 24 year-old man, 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old woman allegedly broke into the home through the basement, police said.

A man in his 30s, who lives in the home with his family and has a valid firearm owners' identification card, saw the burglars and shot them all dead, police said. He then apparently locked himself in a room while he called police.

"I passed by and I had seen all the police in front of his house, so I went and parked my truck down the block and I walked over here with my girlfriend, and I told her I know something is bad because they're all in front of his house," said Havi Real, a friend of the homeowner.

Authorities have not released the identities of the three people killed.

The homeowner was taken into police custody after the shooting. Police said they are not anticipating any charges against the homeowner.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootinghome invasionself-defensebreak-inhomeownersIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
Fatal crash shuts down 134 Freeway transition roads in Toluca Lake
Mom comes forward after child is found alone in Van Nuys streets
Evacuation order lifted after brush fire burns 1,000 acres in Riverside
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Running Springs
OC couple found dead hiking in Amboy
'GMA's Ginger Zee is pregnant again!
Show More
Actor Joe Bologna dies at 82
LAPD cruiser, Maybach sedan collide in Tarzana
Man accused of Charlottesville protesters pictured with racist group
Ice Cube has good day, beats LaVar Ball at BIG3 4-point challenge
Police: 17 immigrants found in Texas truck
More News
Top Video
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
Fatal crash shuts down 134 Freeway transition roads in Toluca Lake
Mom comes forward after child is found alone in Van Nuys streets
Man accused of Charlottesville protesters pictured with racist group
More Video