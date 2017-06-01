POLITICS

CA Gov. Jerry Brown joins climate alliance in wake of Trump decision on Paris Agreement

California Gov. Jerry Brown responds to question in Sacramento, Calif.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Three Democratic governors say they won't let the United States back away from the global commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions despite President Donald Trump withdrawing from an international pact.

Jerry Brown of California, Jay Inslee of Washington state and Andrew Cuomo of New York have formed the U.S. Climate Alliance to uphold the Paris climate agreement. Their announcement Thursday came just after Trump's formal declaration that he intended to remove the U.S. from the deal.

The governors say they're committed to reducing U.S. emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels. They're urging other states to join.

Brown has made climate change one of his legacy issues and is calling Trump's decision to withdraw from the agreement "deviant behavior from the highest office in the land."

Brown's full statement on Trump's decision is below:

"Donald Trump has absolutely chosen the wrong course. He's wrong on the facts. America's economy is boosted by following the Paris Agreement. He's wrong on the science. Totally wrong. California will resist this misguided and insane course of action. Trump is AWOL but California is on the field, ready for battle."
politicsclimate changedonald trumpjerry brownPresident Donald TrumpscienceCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
