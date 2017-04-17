POLITICS

House Committee on Homeland Security tour ports of LA, Long Beach

EMBED </>More News Videos

Members of the House Committee on Homeland Security toured ports in Southern California amid proposed budget cuts to the U.S. Coast Guard. (KABC)

By
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Members of the House Committee on Homeland Security toured the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Monday to discuss port security and the impact on trade.

The committee members said they were committed to making sure the ports have the funding and technology they need to be secure.

"We decided long ago that boots on the ground does not really give us the security we need, but it's technology," Democratic Representative Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi said.

Thompson was joined by Democratic representatives Filemon Vela of Texas and Nanette Diaz Barragan of South Los Angeles on the tour.

The representatives said they were impressed with the operations from a security and business standpoint. The members got a look at the inspection process and met with the men and women from the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The tour came as President Donald Trump's budget for 2018 seeks to cut $1.3 billion from the U.S. Coast Guard. More than 60 Democrat and Republicans signed a letter urging Trump to not make those cuts.

"When we hear things about funding being cut in one place to go to another place like a border wall, you then put security at risk at the ports and that's something I am committed to making sure we don't do," Barragan said.
Related Topics:
politicsport of los angelesport of long beachsecurityborder patrolcoast guarddemocratsPresident Donald Trumpbudgetbudget cutscongressLos AngelesLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
Sen. Kamala Harris visits troops, refugee camp in Middle East
Pence: 'Era of strategic patience' with North Korea is over
Trump border wall could seal some American homes on Mexican side
More Politics
Top Stories
Mountain lion snatches family dog from inside NorCal home
Man hid mother's body parts in refrigerator, court docs say
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
Girls with Down syndrome learn to walk runway in modeling class
Demonstrators protest LA sheriff's stance on 'sanctuary state' bill
$50K reward offered in 'national search' for 'Facebook killer'
GE, SoCal Edison unveil world's 1st hybrid electric gas turbine
Show More
Van Nuys high school teacher receives $2,500 grant
Man shot outside LAPD 77th St. station
Sen. Kamala Harris visits troops, refugee camp in Middle East
Deadly citrus disease detected in OC
Gary Sinise honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame
More News
Top Video
Mountain lion snatches family dog from inside NorCal home
Woman wearing pajamas robs 6 Salt Lake City banks in 90 minutes
Demonstrators protest LA sheriff's stance on 'sanctuary state' bill
GE, SoCal Edison unveil world's 1st hybrid electric gas turbine
More Video