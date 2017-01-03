POLITICS

Kamala Harris sworn in as California's first African-American senator

FILE - In this June 28, 2016 file photo California Attorney General Kamala Harris appears at a news conference in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Kamala Harris was sworn in as California's newest U.S. senator on Tuesday, becoming the first African-American senator in the state's history.

Harris, who was the state's attorney general, is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica. In addition to becoming California's first African-American senator, she is also the first Indian-American, the first biracial woman and the second African-American to serve in the U.S. Senate.

She beat out fellow Democrat Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez by a wide margin on Election Day.

Harris was among seven new members of the Senate who joined those who won re-election in receiving the oath of office from Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday afternoon.

Each senator was joined at the dais by current and former senators. They then took their new desks and chatted with fellow lawmakers.

There are two new Republican senators and five Democrats. The Republicans are Indiana Sen. Todd Young and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy. The Democrats are Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Harris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politics2016 electionsenateelectionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez finally concedes Senate race
Obama endorses Kamala Harris in race for US Senate seat
Kamala Harris files official paperwork for Senate bid
Kamala Harris discusses her record, race for Senate
POLITICS
Japan's Shinzo Abe, Obama visit Pearl Harbor memorial
Trump intends to dissolve Donald J. Trump Foundation
Obama dumps entry-exit registry for some immigrant men
Trump Inauguration week events released
More Politics
Top Stories
Masked suspects tie up man, set fire in Tujunga home invasion
CA's water content at half normal; drought possible, survey shows
Boy paralyzed after Christmas Eve crash in Rancho Dominguez
Santa Monica-based toy company ships pot to NY woman
New video shows Simi Valley crash that killed LAPD officer
Body Found Under Icy Pond May Be Missing 6-Year-Old
Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico; adds US jobs
Show More
Long lines pack LAX on last day of holiday rush
Pet of the Week: 10-week-old Chihuahua mix named Rascal
Megyn Kelly to leave Fox, headed to NBC News
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
Man threatens to set Long Beach complex on fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos