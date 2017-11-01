LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The city of Los Angeles is looking at a pilot program that would employ homeless people to clean trash from streets, sidewalks and alleys.
The city says it receives some 200 requests a day about dumping and trash nuisances. Sometimes city employees are diverted from more complex projects to respond to clean up trash, officials say.
Instead the pilot program will outsource litter cleanup to social justice groups that could recruit the homeless to help clean up trash.
Officials note the city already has a similar approach in how it manages graffiti
A City Council committee reviewed the preliminary proposal Wednesday and asked city staff to come back within three months with a full recommendation on how to create the program.