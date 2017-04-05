POLITICS

Congressman Lieu calls on President Trump to explain US strategy in Syria

Congressman Ted Lieu called on President Donald Trump to explain the U.S. strategy in Syria to the American people. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu of Torrance shared his views on Syria, North Korea, Steve Bannon and Russia during an interview with Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

The colonel in the Air Force Reserves and member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs said President Donald Trump should clearly define what the American role in Syria will be moving forward.

"The president needs to explain to the American people what our strategy is," Lieu said. "He has not explained why we have ground troops there, what they're doing, how long we expect to be there and who we're supporting."

