Mexico's Consul General in LA addresses upcoming NAFTA talks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Carlos Garcia de Alba, Mexico's Consul General in Los Angeles, is this week's "Eyewitness Newsmakers" guest.
He said his country does not comment on U.S. policy, but diplomats were working on a "plan B" in upcoming NAFTA talks.
In response to questions about the billions of dollars in U.S. corn exports, the consul said South America could be a trading alternative.
The top diplomat stressed his county's desire for a partnership with cooperation.
His consulate is Mexico's largest in the world. It is offering a financial advisory outreach as well as other services.
An advocacy center can be reached at (855) 463-6395.
Garcia de Alba also talked about the President Donald Trump's plan to build a border wall, and increasing fears over deportations. He said there are fewer deportations under the current president than there were under President Barack Obama.
You can watch "Eyewitness Newsmakers" on Sundays at 11 a.m. on ABC7.