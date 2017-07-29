POLITICS

Politicon brings both sides of the aisle together in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Politicon in Pasadena made Southern California the center of the political world this weekend, with more than 10,000 people packing the convention center.

It's a non-partisan event featuring things such as Chelsea Handler on the left interviewing Tomi Lahren on the right.

Political pundits were stars at the event, which is like a comic-con for political junkies. At Politicon, there were very different takes on President Donald Trump.

"It's an unmitigated disaster. He has driven himself to the lowest level of any new president," Democratic strategist Paul Begala said.

A Trump supporter believes he's doing a good job.

"Donald Trump is the man that is protecting and helping move America forward for the American people," Candance Camper said.

The halls were also packed with political merchandise for people all over the political spectrum. At the NationBuilder booth, you can have your photo be turned into a campaign button.

It is one of the few places in a divided country where the popular parties are in the same place listening to each other.

"We need more of this. Where you get people from opposites together and go, 'So what do we agree on?" Mike Simpfenderfer said.

Doors open again for Politicon at 10 a.m. Sunday.
