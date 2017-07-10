POLITICS

Recent poll suggests more Californians want to secede

EMBED </>More Videos

A growing number of Californians want to secede from the U.S., according to a new poll by Supporters of California Independence. (KABC)

A growing number of Californians want to secede from the U.S., according to a new poll by Supporters of California Independence.

Thirty-three percent of the people surveyed were in favor of the idea, the majority of them saying they are progressives or social Democrats.

Many of the respondents were moved to their answer by the current political climate.

"About half of our supporters wanted an independent California through democratic and peaceful means before Trump, and then the other half got on board when they realized just how broken American politics have become," said Theo Slater of the California National Party.

The California National Party is hoping to gain recognition as a third main party in the state.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicspoliticsPresident Donald TrumpdemocratsrepublicansCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Adam Schiff talks Russian hacking, earthquake funding
Trump presses Congress to pass GOP health care bill
Alaska mom, baby meet ex-President Obama
Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first one-on-one
More Politics
Top Stories
Hitler speech blasted over Newbury Park school's loudspeakers
12 bodies found in Mississippi military plane crash
CA threatens to withhold aid in fires on fed land over $18M owed
Santa Ana police investigating after video shows rough arrest
U.S. Army soldier arrested in Hawaii on terror charges
VIDEO: Football tournament in Menifee turns violent
Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Kardashian
Show More
Arrest made amid search for 4 missing Pennsylvania men
Alamo Fire grows to almost 29,000 acres
Over 600 beachgoers rescued as strong rip currents hit SoCal beaches
Chase, West Covina crash follow shooting at park in La Puente
Adam Schiff talks Russian hacking, earthquake funding
More News
Top Video
CA threatens to withhold aid in fires on fed land over $18M owed
Hitler speech blasted over Newbury Park school's loudspeakers
Pizza bath bomb business booming for CA woman
Santa Ana police investigating after video shows rough arrest
More Video