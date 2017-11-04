People are making their voices heard in downtown Los Angeles and across the nation on Saturday, demonstrating against President Donald Trump and his policies.The group Refuse Fascism was holding a demonstration at Pershing Square as part of an organized effort in 19 cities. The demonstration began at 1 p.m.Group organizers said they received threats of violence from alt-right, conservative and white supremacist groups ahead of the rallies.At the demonstrations, where dozens were said to be in attendance, police were keeping the protesters separated from a smaller group of Trump supporters.Police were also enforcing a new city ordinance to prevent any violence between the two groups.The L.A. City Council on Tuesday amended an existing ordinance and created a list of banned items, including shields, torches, rods, mace, glass bottles and baseball bats, in an attempt to avoid violence that has occurred in previous demonstrations across the country.