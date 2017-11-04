DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --People are making their voices heard in downtown Los Angeles and across the nation on Saturday, demonstrating against President Donald Trump and his policies.
The group Refuse Fascism was holding a demonstration at Pershing Square as part of an organized effort in 19 cities. The demonstration began at 1 p.m.
Group organizers said they received threats of violence from alt-right, conservative and white supremacist groups ahead of the rallies.
At the demonstrations, where dozens were said to be in attendance, police were keeping the protesters separated from a smaller group of Trump supporters.
Police were also enforcing a new city ordinance to prevent any violence between the two groups.
The L.A. City Council on Tuesday amended an existing ordinance and created a list of banned items, including shields, torches, rods, mace, glass bottles and baseball bats, in an attempt to avoid violence that has occurred in previous demonstrations across the country.
City News Service contributed to this report.