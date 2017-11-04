POLITICS

Protesters in downtown LA demonstrate against President Trump's policies

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
People are making their voices heard in downtown Los Angeles and across the nation on Saturday, demonstrating against President Donald Trump and his policies.

The group Refuse Fascism was holding a demonstration at Pershing Square as part of an organized effort in 19 cities. The demonstration began at 1 p.m.

Group organizers said they received threats of violence from alt-right, conservative and white supremacist groups ahead of the rallies.

At the demonstrations, where dozens were said to be in attendance, police were keeping the protesters separated from a smaller group of Trump supporters.

Police were also enforcing a new city ordinance to prevent any violence between the two groups.

The L.A. City Council on Tuesday amended an existing ordinance and created a list of banned items, including shields, torches, rods, mace, glass bottles and baseball bats, in an attempt to avoid violence that has occurred in previous demonstrations across the country.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Female pols allege harassment by colleagues in House
Security and trade challenge Trump on first Asia trip
GOP tax plan: Some middle class may pay more
Russia hackers had targets worldwide, beyond US election
More Politics
Top Stories
Amber Alert: 2-month-old found safe, suspect in custody
Santa Monica party bus shooting suspects sought; 1 killed
Italian marketplace Eataly opens in Century City
Sprint, T-Mobile end merger talks
BMW recalling more than 1M vehicles over fire risk
VIDEO: Riverside gunman sought by police
Man used ice cream truck to sexually assault kids
Suspect shot in Baldwin Park officer-involved shooting
Show More
Lou Diamond Phillips charged with driving while intoxicated
SPONSORED: ABC7 SoCal Spotlight: Covered California
Serra statue vandalized at San Gabriel mission
'Lion King' actor recalls car crashing into his Granada Hills room
Netflix boots Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos