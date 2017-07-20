REAL ESTATE

Bel Air mega mansion developer Mohamed Hadid sentenced

EMBED </>More Videos

A renowned developer behind an unfinished mega mansion on a hill in Bel Air was sentenced Thursday for illegally building parts of the home. (KABC)

By
BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A renowned developer behind an unfinished mega mansion on a hill in Bel Air was sentenced Thursday for illegally building parts of the home.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Eric Harmon ordered luxury home and hotel builder Mohamed Hadid to bring the property up to code.

The developer is the father of the famous fashion models Bella and Gigi Hadid, but he's become well known for illegally building a gigantic 30,000 square-foot mega mansion on a Bel Air hillside.

Construction was stopped by the city three years ago, after Hadid was cited for building a house that was bigger than the city allows.

Hadid wasn't in court on Thursday, but residents who live near the project were. They fought to stop the construction.

"We've basically just escalated this situation to the supervision of the court, and all I can hope for is that we may still yet see ordinances complied with," said Bel Air resident Daniel Love.

Hadid was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay more than $15,000 in fines and restitution to the city. He's been given three years to secure proper permits and finish the job.

"At least it will be supervised by the judge and the prior threats by Mr. Hadid - that he would walk away and simply let it rot if he didn't get his way - I think the judge will be on top of not letting him do that," said Joe Horacek, also a resident of the community.

The judge told Hadid if he walks away from completing the project, he would have to serve jail time.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatehousingmansionconstructionBel AirLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
You need to make $109K to afford to rent a 2-bedroom in LA
Family earning up to $138K qualifies for affordable housing in SF
Vacant homes become pink-hued art in Mid-City
Pasadena Showcase House of Design sneak peek
More Real Estate
Top Stories
O.J. Simpson granted parole for 2007 armed robbery
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41
7 injured after car crashes into Valley Glen Starbucks
Man who sexually assaulted at least 2 girls sought in Los Angeles
Former LA sheriff' Lee Baca denied bond pending appeal
Infant, 8-year-old killed in 14 Fwy crash in Agua Dulce
Music teacher charged with lewd acts on 2 young students
2011 fatal distracted driving case overturned; defendant on probation
Show More
Pets of the Week: Terrier mixes Izzy and Buster
At least 2 killed in strong quake near Turkey, Greek islands
Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' released from Panthers
8,000 people from all over the world become US citizens in LA
Shooting near South LA liquor store leaves 1 man dead
More News
Top Video
O.J. Simpson granted parole for 2007 armed robbery
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41
Man who sexually assaulted at least 2 girls sought in Los Angeles
Pets of the Week: Terrier mixes Izzy and Buster
More Video