SCIENCE

JPL scientist talks Jupiter images, new data captured by Juno spacecraft

NASA's Juno spacecraft is providing the best close-up views of the solar system's largest planet - Jupiter. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
NASA's Juno spacecraft is providing the best close-up views of the solar system's largest planet - Jupiter.

The JPL-managed Juno arrived last summer after a nearly five-year mission to the planet.

JPL's Juno project scientist Steve Levin stopped by the ABC7 studios to talk about the spacecraft and the out-of-this-world images it's capturing.

Juno flew by the planet about a week ago, Levin said. But now the spacecraft will be miles away, doing a trip around the planet every 53 days.

He said it took a year to look over the data that was sent from Juno. One of the new things discovered is that the planet is a giant gaseous place with a complex core and gravitational fields.

To learn more about Juno's mission over Jupiter, go to jpl.nasa.gov.
