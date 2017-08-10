SCIENCE

Local company creates parts for NASA's Orion spacecraft launch

It's a contribution of astronomical proportions! NASA's Orion spacecraft will launch astronauts beyond the moon in just a few years, and one South El Monte company is helping them get there. (KABC)

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
It's a contribution of astronomical proportions! NASA's Orion spacecraft will launch astronauts beyond the moon in just a few years, and one South El Monte company is helping them get there.

Wednesday was a proud day for the employees of Amro Fabricating Corporation. The company completed the first major structural piece of the Orion spacecraft.

The Orion spacecraft will send astronauts into deep space in the early 2020s. They'll fly further from Earth than anyone has in history.

