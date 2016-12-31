SCIENCE

Swarm of 100 small earthquakes hits near California-Mexico border

A swarm of more than 100 small earthquakes hit near Brawley, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, according to the California Institute of Technology. (USGS)

By ABC7.com staff
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A swarm of more than 100 small earthquakes hit near the California-Mexico border on Saturday, according to the California Institute of Technology.

The swarm struck near Brawley, which is about 125 miles east of San Diego and 20 miles north of the border.

The first earthquake registered a magnitude of 1.1 at about 3:30 a.m.

The biggest earthquake so far was a 3.9 magnitude, but scientists said larger quakes were possible and the shaking may continue for several days.

Officials stated the swarm was more than 30 miles from the San Andreas Fault and was not expected to trigger a major earthquake along the fault.

Cal Tech said the location of the swarm registered a 5.4-magnitude earthquake back in 2012.

The location was also known for geothermal activity and frequent earthquake swarms, according to Cal Tech.

There were no reports of damage or injuries due to the earthquakes.
Related Topics:
scienceearthquakeCaltechUSGSswarmSouthern CaliforniaMexico
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
JPL developing device to find lost firefighters in difficult spots
Protect against carbon monoxide as researchers hunt antidote
Mysterious jelly creatures invade Huntington Beach shores
Mailbox full of spiders found in Australia
More Science
Top Stories
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Istanbul Attack: At least 35 killed in nightclub assault in Turkey
DTLA's Grand Park to host thousands for New Year's Eve celebration
Another round of rain expected to hit SoCal on NYE
San Bernardino County deputy arrested for sex with teen Explorer Scout
Suspect in Pa. state trooper's death shot and killed in encounter
Sutter Brown, Calfornia's 'first dog,' has died at 13
Show More
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride stops midway
Family describes scene after man killed when truck crashes into home
Phone case shaped like gun causes scare in Alhambra
'Thought I was going to die': OC sexual assault victim recalls attack
Investigation underway after possible human remains found in Mt. Baldy
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos