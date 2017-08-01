  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD

Search postponed days after couple goes missing in Joshua Tree National Park

Authorities are searching for Joseph Orbeso and Rachel Nguyen, who went missing while on a hiking trip in Joshua Tree National Park. (Provided)

By ABC7.com staff
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Amid triple-digit temperatures, authorities on Tuesday suspended the search for a Los Angeles-area couple that went missing days earlier while hiking in Joshua Tree National Park.

Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso, both of whom are in their 20s, did not check out of their accommodations near the park at 11 a.m. July 28. All of their belongings were left behind, according to the National Park Service.

A search was launched that included San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol officers and K-9 units.

Several search-and-rescue personnel experienced medical issues due to sweltering conditions Tuesday in the Joshua Tree area, where the high temperature was expected to reach 100 degrees.

Sixteen personnel and 14 dogs were participating in the search when it was suspended at noon. The operation is expected to resume Wednesday morning.

On Monday, park service officials said the couple's vehicle was found in the northwest area of the park, near Maze Loop. Orbeso's cellphone pinged from a location inside the park around 4 p.m. on July 27.

Anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts is asked to call San Bernardino Dispatch at (909) 383-5652.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing manmissing womanmissing personhikingnational park servicesearch and rescueJoshua TreeSan Bernardino CountyThousand Palms
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Search underway for couple missing in Joshua Tree
Top Stories
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
City Terrace barricade suspect found dead in home
60-year-old woman shoots, kills suspected home invader
Light rain, chance of thunderstorms in OC and IE
2 deputies shot in Northern CA, suspect not in custody
Riverside guitar instructor accused of lewd act on child
Burglars steal lottery tickets from OC market
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
Show More
Police: Sex assault suspect posed as ride service driver
New study shows lack of sleep connected to weight gain
Firefighters battling Inland Empire brush fires
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
Man breaks into Riverside home, kills dog with machete while fleeing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos