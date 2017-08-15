EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

Shake maps illustrate need for earthquake preparation, scientist says

EMBED </>More Videos

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones outlined the need for earthquake preparedness and preparation for other natural disasters on this edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones outlined the need for earthquake preparedness and preparation for other natural disasters on this edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers.

Now retired from the U.S. Geological Survey, Dr. Jones remains a public voice for earthquake science through her Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society.

On Newsmakers, Dr. Jones walked viewers through a series of shake maps for Southern California, using the scenario of a 7.8 earthquake on the San Andreas fault.

With an early warning system, it would send an alert of up to two minutes to cellphones. That's enough time to stop critical movement such as trains, elevators and operations. The West Coast warning system and the global tsunami system was cut from the Trump administration budget, but a bipartisan effort in Congress is likely to restore it.

"I consider... using science to make better warning systems to be a fundamental obligation of government," said Dr. Jones.

She is advising government on earthquake retrofittings on older buildings, as well as what to do for water and natural gas after a large temblor. All supply pipes and aqueducts cross the San Andreas fault line and they will "all break at once." Dr. Jones said efforts to bring groundwater back to the Valley could supply some of the region's needs.

The calming voice known to so many as "the earthquake lady" said though she is retired, she will come back for the "big ones" to lend her perspective.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquakescienceeyewitness newsdisasterLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
CA Assembly speaker opposes single-payer health care bill
LA mayor calls on CA to modify rent control
Healthcare's pros, cons debated by California political leaders
Adam Schiff talks Russian hacking, earthquake funding
Calif. secretary of state criticizes president's election commission
More eyewitness newsmakers
Top Stories
Woman, 50, stabbed to death by adult son in Fullerton
2 killed, 2 critical in North Hollywood shooting
Vicious Laguna Beach bar fight captured on video
More than 600,000 LAUSD students return to school
Statute of limitations for child sex abuse wiped out in Illinois
SUV carrying barbecue grill explodes when woman lights cigarette
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
Brush fire spreads to 600 acres in Banning; 5 percent containment
Show More
LAPD officers escort children stocking up on school supplies
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit against radio host
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
Tattoo technique helping patients hide scars
More News
Top Video
Woman, 50, stabbed to death by adult son in Fullerton
More than 600,000 LAUSD students return to school
2 killed, 2 critical in North Hollywood shooting
Statute of limitations for child sex abuse wiped out in Illinois
More Video