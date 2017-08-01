  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD

Selena's brother among most wanted fugitives in Texas's Nueces County

In Nueces County, the brother of Tejano superstar Selena is wanted by police. (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
The older brother of Selena, the slain singer known as the queen of Tejano music, is a wanted man in Texas.

AB Quintanilla was just listed on a Top 10 fugitives list in Nueces County for the month of August.

Authorities said the record producer and musician is wanted for contempt of court and non-payment of child support.

The 53-year-old is described as standing 5 foot 6 inches, and weighing 186 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a long beard.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers at (800) 827-8477.

Quintanilla was a part of Selena y Los Dinos, which launched his youngest sister toward stardom, and went on to start Los Kumbia Kings.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the youngest child of the Quintanilla family, was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar in a hotel room in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995.

Forever Selena: Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on
More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.


PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music

