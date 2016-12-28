SOCIETY

1,500 officers expected at Rose Parade, Rose Bowl in Pasadena
Pasadena on Wednesday was preparing to host thousands of people from across the world to celebrate the New Year and officials are taking precautions to make sure everyone is safe. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Pasadena on Wednesday was preparing to host thousands of people from across the world to celebrate the New Year and officials are taking precautions to make sure everyone is safe.

Pasadena Chief of Police Phillip Sanchez said the department has updated safety procedures for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, with about 1,500 officers expected to be present.

Both at the stadium and along the 5.5-mile parade route, revelers will see enhanced security measures.

MORE: Rose Parade floats range from surfing dogs to Orlando memorial

The rise in security is an extensive partnership between local, state, and federal agencies and some of the 1,500 officers on patrol will be undercover.

Despite these measures being taken, Sanchez was also easing fears.

"There are no known security threats to the city of Pasadena, to the parade or to the football game," he said. "Nevertheless, we will ensure security measures are in place to do the best we can to mitigate concerns going forward."

For people attending the Rose Bowl, this will be the second year that the clear-bag policy will be enforced, with enhanced screenings of people entering the stadium.

As usual, the most important message from law enforcement is if you see something, say something.
Street closures for the parade route will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to city officials.

See Pasadena's special street map showing road closures and no parking zones below:

A map of the 2017 Rose Parade.

