Gas prices are going up this week, during a time of year Southern Californians usually see them drop, and it's all because of a new state tax.On Wednesday, the new gas tax is officially going into effect. It's going to raise prices by 12 cents a gallon for gasoline and 16 cents for diesel.All of the extra money is going to translate into roughly $52 billion of revenue for the state over the next decade, which will go to road programs, public transit and traffic congestion projects.One of the goals is to have 98 percent of the state highway pavements in good or fair condition by the end of 2027.The gas tax is just the beginning of some cost increases. On Jan. 1, 2018, there will be a new annual fee based on a car's worth, and starting in 2020, there will be a $100 annual fee on electric cars.Californians are not alone with the new gas tax. The state is just one of more than 20 states that have passed gas tax increases over the last five years to help with road repairs.