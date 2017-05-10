SOCIETY

Community raises $10,000 to buy eSight glasses for legally blind boy

EMBED </>More Videos

The glasses allow Andrew Borden, who has ocular albinism, to see his surroundings like never before. (WATE)

A community came together to help give a legally blind boy the ability to see.

Andrew Bordon was born with ocular albinism, a condition that has made it difficult for the 9-year-old to see. His parents didn't have the money to buy their son an eSight headset, which would allow him to see his surroundings more clearly.

That's when the local Maryville, Tennessee community stepped in and raised over $10,000 to purchase the glasses for the boy, according to WATE. Andrew was surprised with the glasses at a school assembly, clearly ecstatic at his new gift of sight.

"I've just been waiting and waiting and now they're here," Andrew said.
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood newsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldfamilyparentingchildren
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Couple adopts 6 siblings, bringing family total to 13
Down syndrome soccer team plays in their first match
Watch Fiona the hippo explore this pool!
More Society
Top Stories
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
4 pit bulls shot, killed by police after attacking man in DTLA
Car wraps around tree in violent Hemet crash; injuries reported
Vehicle struck by gunfire in apparent road-rage incident in Fontana
Driver sought after hitting elderly man w/ car in SFV parking lot
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin, star of MTV's 'Rob and Big,' dies at 45
60 years later, great-grandmother fits in wedding dress
Show More
LA County renews reward in death of Diamond Bar couple
LA lights up to help lure 2024 Olympics
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in crash
Suspect ID'd in brutal beating of 15-year-old San Pedro student
Small dog chases large bear through yard of Bradbury home
More News
Top Video
Car wraps around tree in violent Hemet crash; injuries reported
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
Snow melt prompts concerns over possible flooding in Owens Valley
Trump fires FBI Director Comey, White House says
More Video