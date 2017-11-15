SOCIETY

Disney to host 'Disneyland After Dark' events, starting with 'Throwback Nite' in 2018

Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle and Blaine Gibson's Partners statue are seen in this undated photo.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland fans get ready to enjoy the theme park after-hours during a series of "Disneyland After Dark" events starting in 2018.

The first event is slated for Jan. 18 and will be called "Throwback Nite." Visitors are urged to come dressed in their best for an evening celebrating the 1950s and 60s.

There will be live music, dancing and special photo and event locations throughout the park that will take visitors back in time. To make the night extra special, guests will have unlimited digital downloads that are included with event admission.

There will also be a special Fantasy in the Sky fireworks show, and the park will be open until 1 a.m.

Park visitors will get a commemorative lanyard and a vintage-inspired park map that will highlight special spots and experiences happening throughout the night.

Tickers for Throwback Nite will be available on disneyland.com for annual passholders starting on Nov. 30. Tickets for the general public will be available on Dec. 7. The price will be $95.

While this is the first event in an ongoing Disneyland After Dark series, other special events have not been announced yet.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydisneylanddisneytheme parkamusement parkeventsAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
More Society
Top Stories
Palmdale man guilty of 1st-degree murder in boy's death
1 suspect wounded in Van Nuys officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
Prosecutor in Palmdale abuse case was victim of child abuse
3 UCLA basketball players apologize for shoplifting in China
Man claims body cam shows LAPD officer planting drugs during arrest
Lawsuits blame concert, hotel, bump stock makers in Vegas shooting
Police looking for man who groped girl in Huntington Beach
Armed barricaded suspect in Torrance area surrenders
Show More
Body of Tehama County gunman's wife found under floor of home
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Escaped psych patient from Hawaii captured in California
DUI suspect apprehended in Santa Clarita after 2nd chase
Abducted boy believed to be in Sonora, Mexico with father
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos