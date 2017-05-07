Eye on L.A. looks at the shops and sights of Ventura Boulevard

Ventura Boulevard
Running 18 miles long, it connects Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Encino, Tarzana and Woodland Hills.
Ventura Boulevard is the world's longest avenue of mom & pop businesses, and a great reason to for Eye on L.A. to hit the road and explore!
Valley Relics Museum
Does the San Fernando Valley bring nostalgic memories for you? Then you must visit the Valley Relics Museum in Chatsworth, featuring an impressive collection of rare documents, vintage neon signs, yearbooks, bicycles and even automobiles from the valley's past. It's a great place to learn about the San Fernando Valley's history from 1800 to the 1980s. It's open Saturdays, and free to the public!
https://valleyrelicsmuseum.org
Sportsmen's Lodge
This iconic historical landmark and neighborhood "commodity," which opened in 1962, once featured a trout fishing pond and was the spot for movie studios to put up their big stars! Recently all 190 guest rooms were remodeled from top to bottom, the Patio Café now has a new "Old Hollywood" look, and the pool is a go-to for both hotel guests and locals. http://www.sportsmenslodge.com
Coffee Source
We bumped into the Helpful Honda Guys at Coffee Source, a new specialty coffee shops in the Valley on Ventura Boulevard. Coffee Source treats its customers to brews made from carefully selected, in-house roasted coffee beans that create smooth espressos and delicious pour overs.
http://www.mycoffeesource.com
SoCal Helpful Honda Dealers
Would you like to make a request to have the Helpful Honda guys and gals in blue deliver a random act of helpfulness? Ask for a helping hand here http://www.socalhondadealers.com/help-me-honda
MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza Co.
MidiCi is the socializing Neapolitan Pizza Company that makes incredible pizzas in 90 seconds in their wood burning ovens! The thin crust, gourmet pies are made to perfection, just like they were 300 years ago in Naples, Italy. Not only do they have delicious food, beer, wine, and espressos but their live olive tree and Polaroid cameras make a night out a little more special. http://www.mymidici.com
The Sherman/The Attic
For a gorgeous cocktail experience with a side of history, The Sherman is a must! And just upstairs is a speakeasy-influenced bar serving up live music and custom cocktails, called The Attic. They don't have a cocktail menu at The Attic. Just tell the mixologists which flavors you're craving and they will craft something perfect for you on the spot.
http://www.theshermanla.com
http://www.atticatthesherman.com/#home
Augustine Wine Bar
Craving a special glass of wine? Look no further than Augustine Wine Bar for special varietals from all over the world. To go with their exclusive vintage vibe, they offer wines dating back to 1860 - by the glass! http://www.augustinewinebar.com
Lakeside Café
Even though it's on Ventura Boulevard, Lakeside Café transports you to another world with its serene lake and delicious food. Located in Los Encinos State Historic Park, this natural spring lake sets the mood for a casual yet elegant dining experience. Once you finish eating, you have to check out the museum and ranger tours of the park to get a sense of its rich history. http://www.lakesidecafe.com
Tarzana Cultural and Community Center
The Tarzana Museum and History Committee was formed in 2002 to collect, document, study and display photographs, writings, and other memorabilia related to the town of Tarzana. The center's grounds include beautiful gardens and event space, as well as a museum featuring documents, books and photos related to the town's famous namesake, Edgar Rice Burroughs, author of "Tarzan Lord of the Apes." http://mytarzana.org
118 Degrees
This unique restaurant takes its name from cooking its entirely plant-based, organic menu items up to 118 degrees, ensuring that they retain all of the enzymes and nutrients! This healthy and delicious gourmet "living" cuisine can be enjoyed in-house or you can order special meal plans to stock your fridge for the week. You could say it's RAW-SOME!
http://118degreesla.com
Gasolina Cafe
Stop in and fuel up with Gasolina Café's mouthwatering lunch and all-day breakfast menus paired with delicious coffees and teas. This farm-to-table Spanish-influenced eatery is always serving up something special, and once a month they feature a reservations only, paella night! http://www.gasolinacafe.com
Woodland Hills Wine Co.
The Woodland Hills Wine Company is a family-owned business that specializes in rare and hard-to-find imported and domestic wines and spirits. Located in the Valley since 1978 this place has something special for every occasion and every price range! Be sure to ask their knowledgeable sales folks for recommendations and check out great buys in the clearance section! http://www.whwc.com
Fountains Garden Art at the End of the Road
When you get to the metal horses and dinosaurs at Valley Circle, you know you've come to the end of the road for Ventura Blvd.! Filled with gorgeous fountains, adorable benches and metal sculptures, it's a great spot to stretch your legs and shop before hitting the road again!
http://fountainsgardenart.net/garden
Be sure to "LIKE" Eye on L.A on Facebook and let us know where you want Eye on L.A. host, Tina Malave to visit next!
www.facebook.com/EyeOnLA
www.facebook.com/ABC7Tina
Twitter: @EyeOnLA
Twitter: @ABC7Tina
Instagram: @ABC7EyeOnLA
Eye on L.A. looks at the shops and sights of Ventura Boulevard
EYE ON L.A.
More eye on l.a.
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories