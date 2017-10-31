SOCIETY

Nuvision Credit Union offers free breakfast, tank of gas on Veterans Day

A man pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 10, 2012. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley)

ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Nuvision Credit Union is offering free breakfast and a tank of gas to all active military and veterans as a symbol of gratitude on Veterans Day.

The gas giveaway will be held on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mobil Station at the corner of Beach Boulevard and Edinger Avenue in Huntington Beach.

Nuvision staff will fill up one free tank of gas, up to 20 gallons per automobile, for anyone with valid veteran or military identification.

At the same time, the company will host a military breakfast at its headquarters on Edigner Avenue.

During the breakfast, Nuvision will present a $5,000 donation to Veterans First OC, a nonprofit that provides housing and other services for veterans.

"Nuvision Credit Union will proudly donate $5,000 to Veterans First OC, and will provide breakfast and gas on Veterans Day for those who served and continue to serve our country," said Nuvision CEO Roger Ballard.

The company asks that veterans and active members of the military RSVP to the breakfast here.
