SOCIETY

LA selected as home to George Lucas' $1-billion art museum

A rendering of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles will be home to George Lucas' $1-billion museum, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Tuesday.

L.A. officials made a big push for Lucas to locate the art museum in Exposition Park rather than San Francisco.

"Art exists to inspire, to move, to educate, and to excite. Thanks to George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, millions of Angelenos and visitors will enjoy an extraordinary collection anchored in storytelling - an art that carries so much meaning in the history and legacy of Los Angeles," Garcetti said in a written statement.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art confirmed the selection in a tweet.


The museum will house works from Lucas' own collection and "will celebrate the power of visual storytelling in a setting focused on narrative painting, illustration, photography, film, animation and digital art," according to the project's website.

Officials said pieces will include those by Norman Rockwell, Edgar Degas and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, as well as cinema-related art from Lucas' own films, like the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, and from other filmmakers.

The museum is expected to be built by 2020.

Lucas had originally eyed Chicago, but backed out after a prolonged legal fight and then narrowed it down to L.A. and San Francisco.
Related Topics:
societymuseumsgeorge lucaslucasfilmstar warsExposition ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
VIDEO: LAPD officer helps stranded mother in Wilmington
Incredible triple rainbow appears during mom's photo shoot for second rainbow baby
Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday
3-year-old 'toasts' to the new year with actual toast, sparks new family tradition
More Society
Top Stories
President Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago
Dylann Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting
Prosecutors plan to retry ex-Sheriff Lee Baca for corruption
San Bernardino gunman's brother pleads in marriage fraud case
LA County supervisors create plan to protect undocumented residents
Gov. Brown warns of $2B deficit while unveiling state budget
Carrie Fisher's death certificate confirms cardiac arrest
Show More
Pomona officer critically injured while responding to fatal crash
Jeff Sessions says he'd be fair as attorney general, defy Trump if necessary
405 reopens in Sepulveda Pass hours after wild chase
Pet of the Week: Jack Russell Terrier mix puppy named Jason
Thousands to attend Women's March LA in downtown
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos