File this under, O-M-G.We want to warn you. The video may be hard to swallow.Christopher Reynolds of Newton, Texas, was leaving his house one day when his wife spotted a snake nearby.Reynolds took out his camera to take a photo of what he thought was a dead snake, but he definitely got more than that.The snake was actually still alive and after a few minutes, they realized there was something in its mouth.The snake was regurgitating a live snake."This is crazy," Reynolds is heard saying behind his camera.Reynolds recorded the entire thing until the snake popped out."That is that other snake's super ultra lottery lucky day. Wow," Reynolds said.