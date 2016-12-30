  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Rose Parade float featuring surfing dogs sets world record
A unique Tournament of Roses Parade float featuring surfing dogs and other talented animals set a new Guinness World Record. (KABC)

By
IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
The Lucy Pet's Gnarly Crankin' K-9 Wave Maker float set the world record for the longest and heaviest float in Tournament of Roses Parade history. The float weighs 74 tons and is 126 feet long.

"It's an official Guinness World Records title, so it is the longest single-chassis parade float ever created for a parade," said Kim Partrick with Guinness World Records.

And the stars of the float will include Fred, a world champion surfing and Frisbee trick dog.

"He's only been actually surfing in the ocean for a short while, but we started in his backyard pool," said a float organizer with Lucy Pet.

A map of the 2017 Rose Parade.


Fred and other pups will be hanging ten on 10,000 gallons of water in a massive tank which sits atop the float.

"The technology that the dog float is using can make a wave from anywhere from a foot and a half, which is what the dogs will be riding, to about 8 feet for human surfing," explained Bruce Bridges, who designs for American Wave Machines.

The Lucy Pet Foundation's goal is to help spread the message of reducing pet overpopulation.

"I just love that Lucy's Pet helps spay and neuter dogs to help control the population," said celebrity float rider pop star JoJo Siwa, who was holding her pet BoBo.

The 128th annual Tournament of Roses Parade will take place on Monday, Jan. 2.

