  • LIVE VIDEO Closing arguments in Palmdale beating death trial
SOCIETY

Shepard Fairey takes on controversial political topics in Los Angeles exhibit

EMBED </>More Videos

The exhibit includes works with overt political messages. (KABC)

Bruce Cramer
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
He's probably best recognized for his "Hope" poster of then-candidate Barack Obama.

Now, an entire exhibit of Shepard Fairey's art is on display in downtown Los Angeles.

It's called "Damaged" because Fairey thinks that's the state of many things in crisis right now, like American society's approach to human rights, the environment and racism.

"I'm addressing a lot of those issues in my work," Fairey said. "I think that diagnosing is the first step to, then, repairing."

The exhibit includes works with overt political messages. One skeletal figure, outlined in red, dons a mask and wears a hat that reads, "make America hate again," an unveiled reference to Donald Trump's campaign slogan.

"I'm trying to critique, but also find ways to make people look at our shared humanity with the show," Fairey said.

Much of the work is for sale and some of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

The exhibit includes paintings, sculptures, illustrations, screen prints and pieces from Fairey's earlier works that have been repurposed.

Fairey said his favorite piece on display is a large, mural-like installation that is actually a set of canvas paintings.

Fairey also printed his own newspaper, "The Damaged Times," to send a message to people visiting the exhibit.

"If you're not happy with the media you're getting, be the media yourself." Fairey said. "Create your own media."

The newspapers will be free while supplies last. Fairey will have a printing press running inside the exhibit.

The 230-piece show runs through Dec. 17.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyartpoliticsDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Homeless man returns missing $10K check to owner
OC man to ride Cars Land ride for 10,000th time
Homeless, Housing, and Trash: Viewers Ask The Mayor
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Palmdale abuse case: 'He had 8 months to save him'
Trump gets involved in UCLA players' shoplifting case
Palos Verdes student, accused of murder, will finish education offsite
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
Study: Women less likely to get CPR from bystanders
OC man to ride Cars Land ride for 10,000th time
Homeless man returns missing $10K check to owner
4.7 earthquake rattles parts of South Bay
Show More
Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran announces retirement
Man killed in Mid-City shooting; police search for gunman
Iran-Iraq quake: More than 400 killed, 7,000 injured
Conservative speaker Ben Shapiro to speak at UCLA
Could Selena children's book dethrone 'Harry Potter'?
More News
Top Video
Palmdale abuse case: 'He had 8 months to save him'
Palos Verdes student, accused of murder, will finish education offsite
Man killed in Mid-City shooting; police search for gunman
Trump gets involved in UCLA players' shoplifting case
More Video