SoCal Armenians recalling somber events of 1915 genocide

Armenians around the Southland are commemorating the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, honoring the memories of their ancestors and calling for recognition by the U.S. government.The official anniversary day is Monday, but on Sunday many gathered at places like Montebello's Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument to remember the somber history."I am the grandson of genocide survivors," said Antranik Jarchafjian, who attended the Montebello event. "My grandparents were about two years old, when through the help of missionaries they ended up in Aleppo.""I have an obligation for them, for their memory, for all they went through. And another obligation for humanity."The genocide was the killing of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey in 1915.The Turkish government continues to deny the term genocide to describe events of that time.The United States, which counts Turkey as a key NATO ally, also does not officially recognize the term genocide for those events.On Monday, thousands of demonstrators are expected to march from Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles to the Turkish consulate, to again call for recognition of the genocide.