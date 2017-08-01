South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son

(Left) Aramazd Andressian Sr. is seen in court on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. (Right) Aramazd Andressian Jr. is seen in a photo provided by family.

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --
After long maintaining his innocence, a South Pasadena father pleaded guilty of murdering his 5-year-old son.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in an Alhambra courtroom Tuesday morning.

The body of Aramazd Andressian Jr. was found near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County in June.


The boy was last seen April 21, leaving Disneyland with his father, grandmother and aunt.

A day later, Andressian Sr.'s estranged wife Ana Estevez reported her son missing after the father did not drop the boy off as scheduled. Andressian Sr. was found passed out in his car at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena, and the child was nowhere to be found. Andressian Sr. was able to account for his son's whereabouts.

Authorities initially arrested Andressian Sr. in Los Angeles after his son's disappearance, but he was released due to lack of evidence.

Following extensive investigation, Andressian Sr. was arrested again in Las Vegas on June 23.

Andressian Sr. initially pleaded not guilty to a murder charge. He changed his plea Tuesday.

Authorities believe the motive for the killing was revenge on Estevez. Court documents detail a stormy relationship between the two, and allegations flew back and forth about the treatment of their son.

Andressian Sr. could be sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars. He is currently being held on $10 million bail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderchild deathcourtlegalfather chargedSouth PasadenaLos Angeles CountyAlhambra
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Father of South Pasadena boy to plead guilty in his death
New allegations surface in South Pasadena murder trial
South Pasadena dad charged w/ killing son pleads not guilty
Top Stories
Armed barricaded suspect prompts City Terrace evacuations
Light rain, chance of thunderstorms in OC and IE
Riverside guitar instructor accused of lewd act on child
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
Police: Sex assault suspect posed as ride service driver
New study shows lack of sleep connected to weight gain
Firefighters battling Inland Empire brush fires
Rape charge dropped against USC student
Show More
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
Man breaks into Riverside home, kills dog with machete while fleeing
Long Beach residents upset over late-night flights
Victim describes terror as van crashed into people in Mid-City
Aliso Viejo listed in top 10 safest cities report
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos