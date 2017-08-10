Speeding sports car leaves path of destruction in IE hit-and-run

Dashcam video shows an Infiniti (right) sideswiping a BMW and lodging it under a big rig on the 10 Freeway on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017.

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Dramatic dashcam video captured a dangerous hit-and-run on the 10 Freeway, causing a car to spin out and get stuck under a moving big rig.

The video shows an Infiniti coupe driving fast in the left lane, then swerving on the freeway to squeeze into a lane just past the rear corner of a tractor trailer. It bumps into a BMW that's already in the lane hard enough to make it careen off another car, spin out and get lodged under the moving truck.

The Infiniti didn't even slow down, speeding off down the freeway.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on the westbound 10 in the Rialto area east of Riverside Avenue.

The woman in the stuck BMW was able to walk away with just minor cuts and bruises, according to her son, Alan Parcero, who posted about the incident on Facebook.

Parcero is pleading for the public to come forward to police with any information about the incident and the driver of the Infiniti.

"After all of that, the person in the Infinity still had the audacity to leave the scene," he wrote. "Justice will be served and karma will catch up to you guaranteed. Thankfully my mom was able to walk away from the incident with only minor cuts and bruises."
